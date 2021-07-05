Vaccination passport (COVID-19)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Now you don’t have to think about whether you forgot your passport or not, whether you took a vaccination certificate or not. All this is always on your phone. People who have received the vaccine will be able to present a vaccination certificate in 1 click. Just show the QR code to the administrator or manager, he will see the date of vaccination and verification identity.