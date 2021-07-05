Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hanna Liasnaya
EPAM Design Russia

Vaccination passport (COVID-19)

Hanna Liasnaya
EPAM Design Russia
Hanna Liasnaya for EPAM Design Russia
Vaccination passport (COVID-19) app minimal dark ui design
Now you don't have to think about whether you forgot your passport or not, whether you took a vaccination certificate or not. All this is always on your phone. People who have received the vaccine will be able to present a vaccination certificate in 1 click. Just show the QR code to the administrator or manager, he will see the date of vaccination and verification identity.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
EPAM Design Russia
EPAM Design Russia

