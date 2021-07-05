🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
www.reformermockup.com
--------------------------------
A great way for any creative person to show off their work. In this Adobe Photoshop file you can create your own fully customizable packaging project where you can display your own brand. You can easily put your branding or logo on these mock-ups with smart objects. With smart-object included you can edit the layers of the graphic canvas or remove them completely and place your own graphics inside, without worrying about perspective, lights & shadows, reflections etc. The smart-object in the main file updates itself with any changes you make to it. All objects are separate layer groups with plenty of layers for more control.
Smart object – Easily add your own logo and information
Change colors of background
High quality PSD file
Realistic even with close up
Clean and simple feel
All in layers (product, branding, highlights, shadows)
All highlights and shadows on the labels
Are in different layers, easily move them around user's instruction is applied
The user instructions link is in the file
Downloads: https://creativemarket.com/Reformer/6282704-Glossy-Pu-Foam-Tube-Mockup-500ml