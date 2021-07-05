Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

KAI - Logo Design

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
KAI - Logo Design identity graphic design design vector minimalist monogram logo monogram lettermark mark visual identity visual brand identity branding brand logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is my version of kai logo on a white background. If you want to ask about the design or want to work together, please contact me at

bismillahranggakerja@gmail.com

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like