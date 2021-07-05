Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aavash Gyawali

nanunanu - beauty serum logo

Aavash Gyawali
Aavash Gyawali
nanunanu - beauty serum logo
I want to share this logo concept for a recent branding project that I have been working on. It's a beauty serum brand named nanunanu. Nanunanu is a beauty serum brand producing high end beauty products for women.

Ping me at aabash727@gmail.com for any logo/branding projects.
Let's connect :
Skype: Aabash Gyawali or +977 9844822244
WhatsApp: +977 9844822244
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: instagram.com/aavashography

Aavash Gyawali
Aavash Gyawali

