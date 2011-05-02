Dushan Milic

Forever Alone

Forever Alone illustration digital pen ink colour meme
A rough (that's been refused) for an article about the Liberals chances in the election (in Canada). I SO wanted this one to bite… 

Posted on May 2, 2011
