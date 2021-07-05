Arbour – Finance platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Arbour — B2B FinTech company aiming to make Alternative Investment Markets transparent and achieve an efficient capital flow to SMEs. The main task of this project was to create a transparent and not bias investment platform.
Arbour platform connects institutional investors with asset managers and help them make safe and transparent investments.
Full project: Behance
🛠 Tools: Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator.
