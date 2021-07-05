Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hanna Stelmakh

Arbour – Finance platform

Hanna Stelmakh
Hanna Stelmakh
  • Save
Arbour – Finance platform product design dashboard finance platform cube asset manager investments interface design webdesign minimalism
Download color palette

Arbour — B2B FinTech company aiming to make Alternative Investment Markets transparent and achieve an efficient capital flow to SMEs. The main task of this project was to create a transparent and not bias investment platform.

Arbour platform connects institutional investors with asset managers and help them make safe and transparent investments.

*************************************************************************************
Full project: Behance
*************************************************************************************

🛠 Tools: Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator.

Press L — to make me happy! 🤟

Hanna Stelmakh
Hanna Stelmakh

More by Hanna Stelmakh

View profile
    • Like