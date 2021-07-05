Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern

Animation for the podcast’s cover

Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern
Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern
  • Save
Animation for the podcast’s cover youtubeintro youtube podcast design aftereffects 2danimation motiondesign motion animation
Download color palette

Animation for the podcast’s cover (@hochu.ne.mogu) from the studio Libo/Libo @libolibostudio
.
animation by @motion.pattern

Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern
Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern

More by Sergey Gerasimov | Motion.Pattern

View profile
    • Like