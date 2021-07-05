Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rui Bernardes

Meeting product landpage

Rui Bernardes
Rui Bernardes
  • Save
Meeting product landpage design ui converting minimalistic simple company meeting landpage
Download color palette

I have been ding some texts on possible ways we can approach to the creation of a landpage that the whole process is to try and convert the user to be curious in knowing more about the product.

Today was some color testing for a meeting product.

Hope you enjoy it

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Rui Bernardes
Rui Bernardes

More by Rui Bernardes

View profile
    • Like