Sergey Makarov
Mish

Red Basset Podcast Platform

Sergey Makarov
Mish
Sergey Makarov for Mish
  • Save
Red Basset Podcast Platform identity branding platform listen monetization podcast ui ux interface mobile app ios interaction web 3d basset hound red logotype logo design app
Red Basset Podcast Platform identity branding platform listen monetization podcast ui ux interface mobile app ios interaction web 3d basset hound red logotype logo design app
Red Basset Podcast Platform identity branding platform listen monetization podcast ui ux interface mobile app ios interaction web 3d basset hound red logotype logo design app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 447.png
  2. Frame 446.png
  3. Frame 445.png

Hello everybody! We created the logo and corporate identity for the Red Basset podcast platform. The platform will allow the creation, distribution and monetization of podcasts.

Thank you for the attention! Work with us ❤️

Mish
Mish
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mish

View profile
    • Like