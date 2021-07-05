Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Agriworld Project

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Agriworld Project mobile design app ux ui project
Download color palette

Was recently working an a work project called Agriworld that help farmers tackle their farm problems by providing them with the necessary information they need about their plants and animals.

The application also updates the farmers about the weather and they can also call a agricultural consultant for additional assistance.

What do you think about it?

Contact me @ Collinsnnamuka4@gmail.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like