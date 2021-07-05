Kasia Sitarz

Konkret - stationery

project calendar cards simple red minimal minimalism logo branding stationery
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122845589/Konkret-rebrand

A new project for a fire safety / electrical engineering company. Logo rebrand, business cards and stationery. Please check out the full presentation (link above). Thanks for watching! :)

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
