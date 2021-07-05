Vishesh Bariya

Shopping app checkout/payment process (Myntra inspired)

Vishesh Bariya
Vishesh Bariya
  • Save
Shopping app checkout/payment process (Myntra inspired) app cart redesign iphone cloth shopping green process checkout ui design graphic debit card payment mockup gradient credit card
Download color palette

Myntra user payment flow re-imagined.
Implemented the card payment method design.

Vishesh Bariya
Vishesh Bariya

More by Vishesh Bariya

View profile
    • Like