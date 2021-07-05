Petia Zasheva

Lost in Balkans

Petia Zasheva
Petia Zasheva
  • Save
Lost in Balkans design face style illustration
Download color palette

As a Mediterranean based Balkan artist, I was inspired and drawn by the parallels and dichotomy of my two identities through visual art.
Cultural heritage carries an intrinsic universal value, that embraces tradition yet evolves when engaging with it.
Lost in Balkans journeys my dual identity through the symbioses of tradition, heritage and contemporary art.’
In the hope that you will be able to attend this event and magnify the opening of the exhibition, we would like to thank and looking forward to it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Petia Zasheva
Petia Zasheva

More by Petia Zasheva

View profile
    • Like