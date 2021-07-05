🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a Mediterranean based Balkan artist, I was inspired and drawn by the parallels and dichotomy of my two identities through visual art.
Cultural heritage carries an intrinsic universal value, that embraces tradition yet evolves when engaging with it.
Lost in Balkans journeys my dual identity through the symbioses of tradition, heritage and contemporary art.’
In the hope that you will be able to attend this event and magnify the opening of the exhibition, we would like to thank and looking forward to it!