Sumona Akter

Wunsch logo design

Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter
  • Save
Wunsch logo design logo mark logo designer illustrator illustrator design
Download color palette

Here is my new logo design.

I hope you will love the concept and the design! Please share your thinking about the design.

Contact for freelancer work

sumona3338@gmail.com

Full View Here

Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter

More by Sumona Akter

View profile
    • Like