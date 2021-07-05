Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
POSTER DESIGN - SHUSHA

POSTER DESIGN - SHUSHA concept competition purple azerbaijan cultural history graphic graphic design unity church mosque xaribulbul flower shusha visualisation illustration design architecture poster
The poster was designed in order to show the unification of the culture and history of Shusha , city of culture of Azerbaijan. The flowers are Xaribulbul, which is the National symbol of Shusha blooming into the mosque and church which depicts the traditions blooming.

