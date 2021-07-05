Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rezha Aaron

Booking Accomodations App

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron
  • Save
Booking Accomodations App design ui minimalist minimalist design mobile design mobile uidesign ui design accomodation accomodations travel
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I want to share my UI design concept about Accomodations App. Hope you like it! 😉

Feel free to give your feedback here.
Don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron

More by Rezha Aaron

View profile
    • Like