Day 014- Countdown timer

Day 014- Countdown timer uid mobileapp dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 14 of the #dailyuichallenge is to create a countdown timer. Guess what? It seems simple enough right? But designing minimal and easy to use apps or even interface is the most complicated and difficult thing in design. Ironic isn't it?

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
