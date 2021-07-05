Comma Media

Comma Tet Key Visual

  1. a6988961783367.60bb117a9f03d.jpg
  2. Screen Shot 2021-07-05 at 6.31.38 PM.png
  3. 5895c861783367.60bb117a3d56c.jpg
  4. e9e73c61783367.60bb11799e77b.jpg
  5. tet2018-comma-14.jpeg
  6. tet2018-comma-05.jpeg

“Tet _ A circle tradition of Vietnamese culture” is named for our Tet 2018 project. It’s more like an immutable commitment in Vietnamese culture, no matter how busy we are, we should stay and spend time with our family and friends during Tet.
See all our project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/61783367/Tet-_-A-circle-tradition-of-Vietnamese-culture

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
