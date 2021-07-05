Comma Tet Key Visual

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
“Tet _ A circle tradition of Vietnamese culture” is named for our Tet 2018 project. It’s more like an immutable commitment in Vietnamese culture, no matter how busy we are, we should stay and spend time with our family and friends during Tet.
See all our project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/61783367/Tet-_-A-circle-tradition-of-Vietnamese-culture