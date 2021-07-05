Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tashfeen

Text Editor

Tashfeen
Tashfeen
Sneak peek at a rich text editor I designed for a contract management system. The interface was later developed using Slate.js.

When designing text editors, remember to:

1. Know what text processor your users currently use.
2. Design as close to that as possible i.e. use patterns they're familiar with.

View case study on my website: www.tashfeen.me

Tashfeen
Tashfeen
Product Designer based in Edinburgh

