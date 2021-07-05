Illustration for Wallpaper

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This project was developed in conjunction with OPPO Mobile. For use on all devices.
You can use it on any device you want
On your computer desktop, on your phone, on your smartwatch.
This was very nice experience make illustration for devices.
You can see the process of work on my Behance.
Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/122862579/Illustration-for-wallpeper
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/anastasiabirsak/