Crypto DeFi Landing Page

Hello there!

It's been a while since my last shot. And I'm really excited to share a piece of work with you - it's a landing page design/vfx for Onomy Protocol, DeFi/Crypto startup focused on bridging chains.

It was a very competitive work with 3D and different effects to achieve unique futuristic style and one of my first experiences creating landing pages at all.

Follow me to get new updates and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥