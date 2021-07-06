Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael

Crypto DeFi Landing Page

Michael
Michael
Crypto DeFi Landing Page
Hello there!

It's been a while since my last shot. And I'm really excited to share a piece of work with you - it's a landing page design/vfx for Onomy Protocol, DeFi/Crypto startup focused on bridging chains.

It was a very competitive work with 3D and different effects to achieve unique futuristic style and one of my first experiences creating landing pages at all.

