Telediario Logotype

Telediario Logotype branding logo logotype telediario
I have been honored by creating the full identity for Telediario, the main news programme in Spain for the public TV channel RTVE.

My favourite part?: to create a logo that, from now, is a part of the history of my country.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
