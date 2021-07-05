Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Temjana Angjusheva

Daily UI 002: Credit Card Checkout

Temjana Angjusheva
Temjana Angjusheva
  • Save
Daily UI 002: Credit Card Checkout simple shopping cart daily ui challenge daily ui website figma checkout ui design
Download color palette

In this part I pretty much tried to copy some checkout screens I saw, the pattern was pretty much the same. However I feel like I could have done some things different. Can you help me on what I could change in this design?

Temjana Angjusheva
Temjana Angjusheva

More by Temjana Angjusheva

View profile
    • Like