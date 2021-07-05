Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jason Moroney

Infographic Chart

Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
  • Save
Infographic Chart
Download color palette

Infographic chart for pitch deck. View Project at https://jasonmoroney.com/infographics

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Moroney

View profile
    • Like