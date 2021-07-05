Grocery App - Mlija

Bismillah,

👋🏻 Hi everyone this my exploration about grocery design app challenge in mobiile, hope you like it. Feel free to give me some feedback and advice. Or support this design at upslabs.com

I hope you will like it. Press "L" or "Thumbs Up" to let me know something.

Im available for project 📩

**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**

📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

--

Made with ❤️ + ☕️ + 🍲 at 🏡