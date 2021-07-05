Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna

Expense Tracker App

Anna
Anna
  • Save
Expense Tracker App expense app financial mobile
Download color palette

Hi everyone and have a great Monday!

This is part of the design that I created while working on my graduation project, where I researched systems for accounting personal finances. I would be glad to your comments.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Anna
Anna

More by Anna

View profile
    • Like