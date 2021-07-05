Telediario — Navigation system

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In order to reinforce the program's recognition, facilitate message transmission and collaborate with the dynamics of the news, an iconic element is created: the navigation bar, presented both vertically and horizontally. This bar is the vehicle for the arrangement and appearance of information in a single space or box, varying its size according to the signage needs.
In addition, the persistent title is introduced, as well as the animation followed by texts, to label at every moment, instead of saturating the message box with long sentences.
A dynamic system that seeks simplicity and legibility of the texts and that provides a solution to the dynamics of informative narration.