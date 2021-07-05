Temjana Angjusheva

Daily UI 001: Log In/Sign Up Screen

This is the first design I ever made, decided to make a small part of a habit tracker app as I am constantly trying to build my habits.

Although the log in/sign up screen is pretty common and usually the same everywhere, I would greatly appreciate any feedback on my design. ❤️

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
