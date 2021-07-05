Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricky Septian

Language Online Learning Apps

Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian
  • Save
Language Online Learning Apps app ui minimal ux design
Download color palette

Here are some shots of my design exploration.
The app is about online course that focuses on linguistic and help people to learn new languages.

If you have something i can help, kindly contact me through :
Email : ricksep28@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rickseep/

Thanks, for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian

More by Ricky Septian

View profile
    • Like