Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jason Moroney

Infographic Vehicle Recycling

Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
  • Save
Infographic Vehicle Recycling
Download color palette

Infographic designed in Adobe Illustrator as part of a vehicle salvage bidding platform. View infographic at https://jasonmoroney.com/infographics

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Moroney

View profile
    • Like