Mayumi Hashimoto

open Democracy logo redesign

open Democracy logo redesign editorial design branding illustration logo design
openDemocracy is an independent global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture which seeks to challenge power and encourage democratic debate across the world.
I have given the logo a facelift by simplifying the butterfly icon and using a bold logo type which gives it a modern and fresh look.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
