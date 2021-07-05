Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heli Burger Logo

Heli Burger Logo design branding graphic design food logo burger illustration logo design identity logo
A logo that combine helicopter and hamburger concept
comment in section what do you think about this concept
i'm ready for designing your logo for your next business
Drop me an email : fauzisriwidagdo@gmail.com
live portfolio
instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sriwidagdologos

