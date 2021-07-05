Meat & Poultry Packaging Mockup Set allows you to create a full suite of product packaging mockups in just a few clicks. This template will help you present your brand and identity in a professional way.**

What's Included:

This package includes 8 beautiful objects and 5 high-quality background textures, carefully arranged in an easy-to-work, multi-layered PSD file that allows you to edit, restyle, rearrange and customize any stationery items to suit your brand. Includes the following individual objects:

Sausages packet mockup

Ground meat packet mockup

Meat slices packet mockup

Packed bacon mockup

Salmon fish packet mockup

Sausages wrapped packet mockup

Whole meat packet mockup

Quail Eggs packet mockup

10 high-quality background textures (Black Wood, White Wood, Natural Wood, Mosaic Floor, Ivory Stone) and Plain Color supported

How to Use:

You can easily edit the features, combine objects and re-arrange the items. You can completely style the item's design, change colors, backgrounds, and even shadows. Simply place your designs by editing smart objects, copy and paste your design, save and you’re done!

Top Features:

Ultra-high resolution: 6000px x 7500 - @300DPI

8 well-organized objects arranged in separate layers

5 high-quality background textures arranged in separate layers

Easy-to-edit multi-layered PSD File

Easy editing with dedicated Smart Objects for each component

5 background presets included

User guide with screenshots included

Credits:

Mockup designed by MockuBee, distributed by Designova

https://www.designova.net/