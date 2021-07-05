🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Meat & Poultry Packaging Mockup Set allows you to create a full suite of product packaging mockups in just a few clicks. This template will help you present your brand and identity in a professional way.**
What's Included:
This package includes 8 beautiful objects and 5 high-quality background textures, carefully arranged in an easy-to-work, multi-layered PSD file that allows you to edit, restyle, rearrange and customize any stationery items to suit your brand. Includes the following individual objects:
Sausages packet mockup
Ground meat packet mockup
Meat slices packet mockup
Packed bacon mockup
Salmon fish packet mockup
Sausages wrapped packet mockup
Whole meat packet mockup
Quail Eggs packet mockup
10 high-quality background textures (Black Wood, White Wood, Natural Wood, Mosaic Floor, Ivory Stone) and Plain Color supported
How to Use:
You can easily edit the features, combine objects and re-arrange the items. You can completely style the item's design, change colors, backgrounds, and even shadows. Simply place your designs by editing smart objects, copy and paste your design, save and you’re done!
Top Features:
Ultra-high resolution: 6000px x 7500 - @300DPI
8 well-organized objects arranged in separate layers
5 high-quality background textures arranged in separate layers
Easy-to-edit multi-layered PSD File
Easy editing with dedicated Smart Objects for each component
5 background presets included
User guide with screenshots included
Credits:
Mockup designed by MockuBee, distributed by Designova
