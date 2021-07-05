Lumière - Modern Display Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lumière is a brand new unique display font I have been exploring and creating for quite some time now. I wanted to create a font that will work for everyone but at the same time offer unique ideas and elements. If you check out the screenshots above you will see you can use the font for your logo projects, website designs, magazines, and any other kind of graphic design.