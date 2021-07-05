Lumière - Modern Display Serif Font

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Silver Stag

$14
Lumière is a brand new unique display font I have been exploring and creating for quite some time now. I wanted to create a font that will work for everyone but at the same time offer unique ideas and elements. If you check out the screenshots above you will see you can use the font for your logo projects, website designs, magazines, and any other kind of graphic design.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
