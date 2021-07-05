Vladislav Popov

Plant Identifier Mobile APP

Plant Identifier Mobile APP bar minimalizm useful logo illustration branding green nature plants mobile graphic design typography icon vector ui app ux design
Hi everyone 👋
Take a look at a new design for the Plant Identifier application.
The functionality of the application allows the user to track the productivity of the plant, prevent possible diseases and ensure the health of their plants 🪴

