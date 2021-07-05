Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivan Gorbunov

THE VALERY | Project page

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Hi everyone 👋,

I am glad to present you the first shot of my new non-commercial project called The Valery. This is a project page with scroll animation.

What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Also you can check Behance case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928185/THE-VALERY

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Product Designer
