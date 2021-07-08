Porto. Website • Components

Hi, Dribbblers! 🏀 Another day, another shot.

Creating a design system from the very beginning ensured a consistent and scalable news portal. Once the Homepage and Look&Feel got approved, Pixelmatters established rules to ensure that other pages could easily replicate layouts and components.

Above all, having a design system guaranteed a uniform visual language but flexible enough to be applied across different touchpoints.

Read the full story → Case Study

