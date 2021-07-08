Pixelmatters

Porto. Website • Components

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Hire Us
  • Save
Porto. Website • Components branding design system components media news android design ios design android ios ux quality quality assurance back end development front end development ui design ux design product design product management product product strategy
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers! 🏀 Another day, another shot.

Creating a design system from the very beginning ensured a consistent and scalable news portal. Once the Homepage and Look&Feel got approved, Pixelmatters established rules to ensure that other pages could easily replicate layouts and components.

Above all, having a design system guaranteed a uniform visual language but flexible enough to be applied across different touchpoints.

Read the full story → Case Study


If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Digital Product Studio
Hire Us

More by Pixelmatters

View profile
    • Like