VeXeRe - Redesign

VeXeRe is a leading bus ticket booking platform in Vietnam, after many updates and upgrades in terms of features to bring the best experience to its customers. And after so many working days and nights, we have delivered a new visual of OTA application, hopefully VeXeRe will become not only a useful application but also user-friendly.

"Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction."

