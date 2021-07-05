VeXeRe - Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone!
VeXeRe is a leading bus ticket booking platform in Vietnam, after many updates and upgrades in terms of features to bring the best experience to its customers. And after so many working days and nights, we have delivered a new visual of OTA application, hopefully VeXeRe will become not only a useful application but also user-friendly.
--------
"Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction."
I’m available for projects, send me an email to: mhtkien@gmail.com
If you are interested in my art works, please visit my profile on Behance or look for me on Dribbble!