Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wendell Maraña

A Sample UI For A Finance App

Wendell Maraña
Wendell Maraña
  • Save
A Sample UI For A Finance App financial bank ui ui design app design branding daily challange daily ui dailyui modern app banking bank finance simple ux minimal phone mobile
Download color palette

For the longest time digital banking application use a lot of elements that for a lot of people are messy. I would say that it was a breathe of fresh air to see unusual design and color to a modern applications.

I was an aspiring UI/UX designer and I don't have any experience at all so your feedback will be so valuable and appreciated, Hope you'll like it!

Thank Youu!

Wendell Maraña
Wendell Maraña

More by Wendell Maraña

View profile
    • Like