12 Water Color Pastel Backgrounds

This pack contains 12 beautiful Pastel Backgrounds In Water Color Sponge Texture along with 12 Crafted Overlays added as extra. We have included separate PNG files as well as a multi-layered PSD file (both 300 DPI with 3600px / 3600px dimension)
These watercolor pastel textures are carefully handcrafted with the best quality and dedication that make them stand out when creating your next design project! Perfect for beautiful backgrounds, children's artwork, album art, book covers, greetings & invitations, graphic design, gift wrap designs, design scrapbooking, and for anything cute and lovely!
What's Included
12 high resolution pastel backgrounds with 12x12 inch (3600px 3600) at 300 DPI
12 crafted overlays as extra (Big Paper, Canvas Surface, Marble, Medium Grain, Natural Paper, Painted Wall, Rough Grain, Simple Wall, Smooth Grain, Subtle Stone, Texture Painted Wall, and White Grain)
High-resolution PNG versions are included (so you can easily use these backgrounds even if you don't know Photoshop).
Multi-layered PSD is also included for advanced designing purposes.
Basic PDF instructions are included.
Credits:
Designed and handcrafted by Lis at Designova. Promo Illustrations are from Vecteezy (not included in the pack)
https://www.designova.net/