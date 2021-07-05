Loyalty app for fast food restaurant chain

Hi, Dribbblers!

We are happy to introduce a mobile loyalty app for a fast food restaurant chain.

This loyalty app allows customers to:

- create profiles

- check the menu

- make orders

- get fresh offers and discounts

