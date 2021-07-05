Loyalty app for fast food restaurant chain

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, Dribbblers!
We are happy to introduce a mobile loyalty app for a fast food restaurant chain.
This loyalty app allows customers to:
- create profiles
- check the menu
- make orders
- get fresh offers and discounts
Looking forward to hearing your feedback, and don’t forget to press “L” if you like our design concept.
