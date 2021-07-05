Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loyalty app for fast food restaurant chain

Loyalty app for fast food restaurant chain concept figma loyalty app ui steelkiwi
We are happy to introduce a mobile loyalty app for a fast food restaurant chain.

This loyalty app allows customers to:
- create profiles
- check the menu
- make orders
- get fresh offers and discounts

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
