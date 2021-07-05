Jorge Rico

Telediario Typography

To create this typography we extracted some morphological characteristics of the isotype to transfer them to the font developed for it, so that it has a clear continuity in the texts of headlines in headers, badges and screen.

In terms of naming, the typography created is called HABANA, as a tribute to the first TV news studios, located in Paseo de la Habana in Madrid.

In order to bring consistency to the whole, the typography is also developed taking as a reference the main typography chosen for program signage.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
