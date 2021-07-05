Gradient Studies: Encore — Pressure

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Different to my usual style multicolour squashed gradients — loving this ribbed look and 3D effect created with the Blend tool.
Check out the related project on Behance to see the whole new series. And if you want to learn our special tips and tricks and a huge range of techniques for creating gradient-based design in Illustrator, don't hesitate to watch our newly updated Skillshare class Mastering Gradients in Adobe Illustrator.