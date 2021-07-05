🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everybody! 🥳
Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Musto B&B. The structure is in the hearth of historic center of Naples, located between the two Decumani, Via dei Tribunali and Spaccanapoli.
Musto B&B is the perfect place to experience the Napolitan way of life.
My role: 👨💻
- Industry research
- Logo design
- Color match
- Modern typography
- Stationery design
- Branding assets
Enjoy ✌️
Do you need a logo for your company? Contact me:
elle.branding@gmail.com
For other projects
ellevisual.com