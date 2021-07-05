Hi everybody! 🥳

Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Musto B&B. The structure is in the hearth of historic center of Naples, located between the two Decumani, Via dei Tribunali and Spaccanapoli.

Musto B&B is the perfect place to experience the Napolitan way of life.

My role: 👨‍💻

- Industry research

- Logo design

- Color match

- Modern typography

- Stationery design

- Branding assets

Enjoy ✌️

