Fil Dunsky

Character design for Shell or BP?

Character design for Shell or BP? oil bp shell robot kids children cartoon cg character illustration
I've made this character for one big client which name I don't remember. Was it Shell or BP? What other oil brands do you know?

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
