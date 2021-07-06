Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixelmatters

Porto. Website • Process

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Hire Us
  • Save
Porto. Website • Process product management branding brand identity design media news android design ios design android uxios uidesign quality quality assurance back end development front end development ui design ux design product strategy product
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers! 🏀

We had to create a news portal with a distinctive Look&Feel, capable of reflecting Porto as a city, but that wouldn't be a reminiscence of the brand. So, it became an iterative process without ever forgetting the key purpose — to amaze the user with a delightful reading experience.

After understanding the do's and don'ts, Pixelmatters also defined the guidelines to adapt the brand identity reflected all over the city to the digital space. The brand had to be consistent and stand out in every existing touchpoint.

Read the full story → Case Study


If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Digital Product Studio
Hire Us

More by Pixelmatters

View profile
    • Like