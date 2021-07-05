Sound In Vision - GRACE

SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #3 GRACE // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This thirds one is called GRACE, gliding on the soft romantic waves of smooth jazz. Inspired by iconic Sax players like Tom Scott, Ronnie Laws and David Sanborn who brilliantly captured the essence of a sweet romantic moment. 🎷💖 1 more coming up in this series, Stay tuned!

