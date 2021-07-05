Sound In Vision - GRACE

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #3 GRACE // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This thirds one is called GRACE, gliding on the soft romantic waves of smooth jazz. Inspired by iconic Sax players like Tom Scott, Ronnie Laws and David Sanborn who brilliantly captured the essence of a sweet romantic moment. 🎷💖 1 more coming up in this series, Stay tuned!
Feel free to follow me here and check out ayeletraziel.art for more! 😻✨