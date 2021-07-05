Ayelet Raziel

Sound In Vision - GRACE

Sound In Vision - GRACE pop smooth 80s sound musical man romance play minimalism jazz saxophone music abstract graphic art illustration
SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #3 GRACE // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This thirds one is called GRACE, gliding on the soft romantic waves of smooth jazz. Inspired by iconic Sax players like Tom Scott, Ronnie Laws and David Sanborn who brilliantly captured the essence of a sweet romantic moment. 🎷💖 1 more coming up in this series, Stay tuned!

Love is the Masterplan 💖
