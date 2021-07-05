Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion Homepage : By JUNE

Fashion Homepage : By JUNE ux app ui design branding logo illustration userinterface figma figmadesign
Hi Dribbbleer,
This is a Web UI exploration for a Fashion Designer : By June. I got this project for created some visual that describe Indah as Fashion Designer and get more order for her product.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
ericpramadhana@gmail.com

Thanks !

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
