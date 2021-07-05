Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mustapha Elkasimi

Jumba express - delivery service

Jumba express - delivery service logo designers logo maker brand identity monogram logo monogram minimal logo courier logo design studio logo inspiration minimal graphic design logo logo design logo designer delivery identity delivery branding delivery logo branding studio branding design branding
Jumba express is a service that provides the collection, transport, and delivery of parcels and documents throughout the country within a guaranteed express time ranging from 1 to 2 days depending on the distinction.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122833421/Jumba-express

Let's work together: melkasimi.design@gmail.com

Mustapha Elkasimi

